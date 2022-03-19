LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Short Interest Update

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 583,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $181.01 on Friday. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $127.03 and a 12-month high of $196.29. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.63.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.76%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director George Burton White sold 80,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $14,561,074.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $3,624,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,890 shares of company stock worth $27,336,818. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in LPL Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LPLA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.63.

LPL Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

