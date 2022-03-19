LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Shares Up 7.9%

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) shot up 7.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.91 and last traded at $20.69. 27,199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 537,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on LXU. Zacks Investment Research cut LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.78.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 110.90% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $190.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of LSB Industries by 283.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of LSB Industries by 7,212.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of LSB Industries by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 9,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of LSB Industries by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 13,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.