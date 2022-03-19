Lufax (NYSE:LU) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lufax Holding Ltd is a technology-empowered personal financial services platform principally in China. Lufax Holding Ltd is based in Shanghai, China. “

Get Lufax alerts:

Separately, Macquarie cut Lufax from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.01.

NYSE LU opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.31. Lufax has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $15.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.37.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Lufax had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lufax will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LU. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Lufax by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 85,470 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lufax by 216.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after buying an additional 485,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lufax by 1,592.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,229,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,895,000 after buying an additional 1,156,881 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the second quarter worth about $1,486,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 55.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 568,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 203,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lufax (Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lufax (LU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.