Luke Armstrong Sells 100,000 Shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) Stock

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) CRO Luke Armstrong sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $1,335,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FXLV stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average is $13.01. F45 Training Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $17.75.

Get F45 Training alerts:

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $61.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FXLV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F45 Training presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter worth $100,164,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter worth $2,424,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter valued at $17,470,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter valued at $13,873,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter valued at $70,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F45 Training (Get Rating)

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.