Luke Armstrong Sells 100,000 Shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) Stock

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) CRO Luke Armstrong sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $1,335,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of FXLV stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average is $13.01. F45 Training Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $17.75.
F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $61.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter worth $100,164,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter worth $2,424,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter valued at $17,470,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter valued at $13,873,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter valued at $70,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About F45 Training (Get Rating)
F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.
