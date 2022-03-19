Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Sib LLC

Sib LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,993 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica makes up about 12.4% of Sib LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sib LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $23,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.67.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $316.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.06. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.00 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

