Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) Receives $17.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.86.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LVLU opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $15.09.

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $106.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lulus Fashion Lounge will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Lulus Fashion Lounge Company Profile

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

