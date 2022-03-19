Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $23,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1,196.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LITE shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

Shares of LITE traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.00. 1,245,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,916. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.46. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $108.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28. The company had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $887,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $791,840.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $1,912,911 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

