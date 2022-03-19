Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 946.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 99.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 160,851 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 140.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,143 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 19.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 205.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 188,473 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on LAZR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $192,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 142,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $1,901,008.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 135,000 shares of company stock worth $1,911,800 in the last quarter. 43.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $14.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 21.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.32. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $31.39.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 745.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.05%. Research analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

