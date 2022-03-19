Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) PT Raised to C$14.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.93.

Shares of LUNMF opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.37. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

