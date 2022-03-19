Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company, with a collection of assets which includes the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers as well as development league teams – the Westchester Knicks and the Hartford Wolf Pack; and esports teams. The company also owns professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MSGS. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $211.50.

MSGS opened at $169.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.21. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52 week low of $152.42 and a 52 week high of $203.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 76.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 905.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,902,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,609,000 after purchasing an additional 61,160 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,839,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

