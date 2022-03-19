MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Trading Down 5.8%

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) traded down 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.69 and last traded at $23.84. 4,987 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 323,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.53 and a beta of 1.32.

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.02 million during the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,017,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter valued at $969,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter valued at $1,230,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 188,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 68,431 shares during the last quarter. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.