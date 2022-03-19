Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $120,697,000. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 834.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,422,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,869 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 181.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,513,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,541,000 after acquiring an additional 975,983 shares during the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $53,754,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,826,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,983,000 after acquiring an additional 756,958 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

NYSE MPC opened at $78.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $81.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.