Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 123 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,670.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,814,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,740,000 after buying an additional 1,712,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,188,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,550,000 after buying an additional 758,206 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,429,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,318,000 after buying an additional 696,332 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,458,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,242,000 after buying an additional 383,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,176.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 397,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 365,913 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $105.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.64. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

