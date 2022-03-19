Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of MRKR opened at $0.44 on Friday. Marker Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $3.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11.

MRKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Marker Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Roth Capital lowered Marker Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRKR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,069,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 83,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 80,060 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 233.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 35,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 483,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 27,343 shares in the last quarter. 30.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

