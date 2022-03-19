Mass Megawatts Wind Power (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.04. Mass Megawatts Wind Power shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 44,422 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04.

Mass Megawatts Wind Power Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MMMW)

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc is engaged in the development of low-cost, clean energy systems designed to meet the increasing global demand for energy through the use of environmentally-friendly technologies. It offers solar power systems that provide an economical option for commercial and residential users interested in green energy applications.

