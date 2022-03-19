Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Trading 7% Higher

Maxar Technologies Inc. (TSE:MAXR – Get Rating) shares traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$43.93 and last traded at C$43.92. 110,474 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 124,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$37.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.21. The company has a market cap of C$3.29 billion and a PE ratio of 56.07.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile (TSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

