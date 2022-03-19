Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Trading 7% Higher

Maxar Technologies Inc. (TSE:MAXR – Get Rating) shares traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$43.93 and last traded at C$43.92. 110,474 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 124,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.03.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$37.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.21. The company has a market cap of C$3.29 billion and a PE ratio of 56.07.
Maxar Technologies Company Profile (TSE:MAXR)
