Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect Maxeon Solar Technologies to post earnings of ($1.30) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ MAXN opened at $13.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $457.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.86. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAXN. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maxeon Solar Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAXN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 988,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,734,000 after acquiring an additional 308,999 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after acquiring an additional 271,992 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 229,609 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,083,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 98,788 shares in the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

