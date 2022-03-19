Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Cut by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,658 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in Medtronic by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,242,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Medtronic by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,390,000 after purchasing an additional 257,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE MDT opened at $110.18 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $147.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.97.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.