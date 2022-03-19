Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMIZF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Meliá Hotels International from €8.40 ($9.23) to €8.50 ($9.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Meliá Hotels International stock remained flat at $$7.30 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18. Meliá Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

