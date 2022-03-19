Members Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,493 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for approximately 1.1% of Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Erste Group downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.88.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $155.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.82 and a 1-year high of $168.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.42 and its 200 day moving average is $155.85.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

