Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,460 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,199 shares of company stock worth $1,803,424. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $216.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $589.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.49. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.82 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

