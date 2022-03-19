Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.31 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Methanex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.29.

Get Methanex alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Methanex to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.18.

MX stock opened at C$67.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$61.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$56.35. The stock has a market cap of C$5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.09. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of C$37.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

In other news, Director Mark Allard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$210,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$947,660.

Methanex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.