Metronome Market Capitalization Achieves $29.80 Million (MET)

Metronome (MET) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. In the last week, Metronome has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a market cap of $29.80 million and approximately $38,779.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can now be bought for about $2.16 or 0.00005175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00046685 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.62 or 0.07047211 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,750.16 or 0.99918582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00041740 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,925,834 coins and its circulating supply is 13,781,260 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

