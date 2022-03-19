MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.950-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $690 million-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $687.33 million.

Shares of MGPI stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.37. 77,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,701. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.36 and a 200 day moving average of $75.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. MGP Ingredients has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $89.50. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.24.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.25.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $62,995.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michele Lux purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.36 per share, with a total value of $386,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,494 shares of company stock worth $762,072 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 17,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

