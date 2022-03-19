Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,001 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.5% of Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,213 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Shares of V opened at $219.11 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.46 and its 200 day moving average is $216.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $419.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

