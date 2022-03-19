MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.79. MidWestOne Financial Group posted earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.05 million for the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 31.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MOFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 9,406 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 350,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,345,000 after acquiring an additional 29,488 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 260,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.61. 61,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $511.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.50. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

