Minot Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,916 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 845.7% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK opened at $43.02 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $46.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $109.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.05.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.