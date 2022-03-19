Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $116,000 Position in AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR)

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) by 140.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AEye were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in AEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in AEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in AEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIDR stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.40. AEye Inc has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $12.25.

LIDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AEye in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

