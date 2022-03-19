Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $4.19 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 18,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $127.90 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.13. The firm has a market cap of $363.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $7,949,670.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

