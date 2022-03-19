Minot Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,500 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,364 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,249 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $75.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.80. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $95.97.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $4.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 10.2%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RIO. Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($66.32) to GBX 4,850 ($63.07) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($67.62) to GBX 5,100 ($66.32) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,320.06.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

