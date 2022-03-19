Minot Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,645 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,776,870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384,712 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 709.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,603,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 377.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,034,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769,885 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,128,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,708,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.

BMY opened at $71.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $71.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.21.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,668 shares of company stock worth $9,671,888 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

