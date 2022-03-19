Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Shares Down 5.4%

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.50 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 16.33 ($0.21). 629,979 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 317,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.25 ($0.22).

The firm has a market capitalization of £47.46 million and a PE ratio of -4.21. The company has a current ratio of 12.72, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 25.95.

Mirriad Advertising Company Profile (LON:MIRI)

Mirriad Advertising plc, a video technology company, provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies. It inserts products, signage formats, or videos into content. It serves customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Singapore, and India.

