Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Price Hits $36.63 on Top Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market capitalization of $41.17 million and approximately $67,564.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $36.63 or 0.00086899 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00046396 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,949.13 or 0.06996608 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,169.01 or 1.00042947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00041323 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

