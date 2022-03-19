Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Short Interest Up 16.1% in February

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 960,300 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 827,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.1 days.
Shares of MRVGF opened at $1.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03. Mirvac Group has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $2.40.
