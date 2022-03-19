MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Director Purchases $2,848,716.00 in Stock

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) Director Ian Jacobs acquired 5,934,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $2,848,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ian Jacobs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Ian Jacobs acquired 1,252,600 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $601,248.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Ian Jacobs bought 35,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $16,800.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Ian Jacobs bought 114,100 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $54,768.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Ian Jacobs bought 35,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $16,450.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Ian Jacobs bought 651,275 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $306,099.25.

On Monday, February 28th, Ian Jacobs bought 520,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $239,200.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Ian Jacobs purchased 1,207,750 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $555,565.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ian Jacobs purchased 250,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

Shares of MIXT opened at $12.00 on Friday. MiX Telematics Limited has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $290.88 million, a P/E ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.35%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,168,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 95,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 563,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

MIXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MiX Telematics in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

