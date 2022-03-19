Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Juan Andres Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $300,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 24th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total value of $308,520.00.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $341,780.00.
- On Wednesday, December 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00.
- On Monday, December 27th, Juan Andres sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.10, for a total value of $2,431,000.00.
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total value of $1,321,300.00.
- On Monday, December 20th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.97, for a total value of $4,814,550.00.
Shares of Moderna stock opened at $178.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.66 and a 200-day moving average of $263.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.55. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.34 and a 1-year high of $497.49.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,661,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,462,000 after purchasing an additional 772,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,999,000 after purchasing an additional 905,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,786,000 after purchasing an additional 272,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Moderna from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.93.
Moderna Company Profile (Get Rating)
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moderna (MRNA)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.