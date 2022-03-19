Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Shares Gap Down to $15.19

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.19, but opened at $14.45. Momentive Global shares last traded at $15.35, with a volume of 50,563 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNTV. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $25.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average is $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Momentive Global ( NASDAQ:MNTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.69%. The business had revenue of $117.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Momentive Global’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Momentive Global news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 10,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $160,776.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $203,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,453 shares of company stock worth $491,296 over the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

