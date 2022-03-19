Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Trimmed by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Mondelez International by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

MDLZ traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.51. 12,689,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,647,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.49 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

