MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) CEO Diwakar Choubey Acquires 100,000 Shares

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) CEO Diwakar Choubey acquired 100,000 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ML opened at $2.69 on Friday. MoneyLion Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter worth about $65,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

About MoneyLion (Get Rating)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.