Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

MNRO has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Monro from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of MNRO opened at $43.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $43.28 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monro will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Monro’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.85 per share, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monro during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Monro by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Monro by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Monro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Monro by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

