Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,422 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Moody’s worth $48,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Moody’s by 421.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.69.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MCO opened at $331.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.23. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $286.14 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

