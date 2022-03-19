Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moody’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $419.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $395.69.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $9.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $331.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,461,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $286.14 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $332.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.23. The company has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,094,000 after buying an additional 130,904 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 690.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

