MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €40.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) has been given a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.58% from the company’s previous close.

MOR has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($50.55) price objective on MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays set a €36.00 ($39.56) price objective on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($136.26) price objective on MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MorphoSys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €65.86 ($72.37).

Get MorphoSys alerts:

ETR MOR opened at €24.91 ($27.37) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.45 million and a PE ratio of -5.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €26.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.30, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.78. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of €20.76 ($22.81) and a 1-year high of €80.14 ($88.07).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.