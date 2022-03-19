Motive Capital (NYSE:MOTV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.30

Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 12832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89.

Get Motive Capital alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOTV. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Motive Capital during the second quarter worth $3,116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Motive Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Motive Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $792,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Motive Capital by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 658,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 175,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Motive Capital by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 132,501 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motive Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motive Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.