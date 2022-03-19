Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NPSNY. Investec lowered shares of Naspers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Naspers in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Naspers presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Naspers alerts:

Naspers stock opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. Naspers has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $53.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.67.

Naspers Limited operates in consumer internet industry worldwide. It operates through Ecommerce, Social and Internet Platforms, and Media segments. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Naspers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naspers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.