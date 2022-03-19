National Bankshares Trims Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Target Price to C$9.00

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.90% from the stock’s previous close.

BLN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$11.50 price objective on Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackline Safety has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.88.

Shares of CVE:BLN opened at C$8.92 on Thursday. Blackline Safety has a 1-year low of C$4.60 and a 1-year high of C$9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88.

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$19.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cody Slater bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.00 per share, with a total value of C$108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,449,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,695,908. Insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $25,723 over the last three months.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

