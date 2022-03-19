National Grid (LON:NG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,012.94

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,012.94 ($13.17) and traded as high as GBX 1,170.20 ($15.22). National Grid shares last traded at GBX 1,119 ($14.55), with a volume of 9,506,716 shares trading hands.

NG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of National Grid to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,040 ($13.52) to GBX 1,100 ($14.30) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,061.44 ($13.80).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,094.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,016.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70.

In related news, insider Ian Livingston purchased 1,838 shares of National Grid stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,067 ($13.88) per share, with a total value of £19,611.46 ($25,502.55). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,534.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

