Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:NAII opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Natural Alternatives International has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $19.93.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAII. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Natural Alternatives International by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Natural Alternatives International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales. The Private-Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.

