Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.21

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.21 and traded as low as $11.11. Natural Alternatives International shares last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 1,885 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,822 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales. The Private-Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.

