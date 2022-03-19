Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.39), Fidelity Earnings reports. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%.

NYSE:NGS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 40,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,436. Natural Gas Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02. The firm has a market cap of $145.27 million, a P/E ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 1.77.

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $36,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. ( NYSE:NGS Get Rating ) by 59.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,599 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.73% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NGS. StockNews.com began coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

